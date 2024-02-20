4 twists that can happen in Jimmy and Jey Uso's feud - The Rock to try and fix things on WWE SmackDown?

The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the greatest stories WWE has ever told. While it has tentacles reaching back decades, the true angle that fans know and love began in 2020. In 2023, it reached heights never expected with many talent being turned into bonafied singles stars.

One of the performers who became a single star is Jey Uso. While he spent the bulk of his wrestling career as "just a twin," he broke out onto his own and is one of the most popular superstars in all of World Wrestling Entertainment. Unfortunately, his past keeps coming back to haunt him.

While Jey was challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW, Jimmy Uso appeared and distracted his twin. From there, Jimmy beat Jey down to close the show. This seemingly cements speculation that the two brothers will clash at WrestleMania 40.

Like with most stories the Sports Entertainment juggernaut are currently telling, there will inevitably be some exciting twists and turns ahead of their impending clash. This article will look at four twists that the company could add to the story ahead of their big-time bout.

Below are four twists that WWE can offer in Jimmy and Jey Uso's feud.

#4. Sami Zayn could get involved again

Sami Zayn on RAW

Sami Zayn is somebody who could absolutely find his way into the ongoing saga between the twin brothers. This is thanks to Sami having been a member of The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso.

While The Bloodline is primarily about family, there are a few exceptions. Paul Heyman is The Wiseman and has had a connection to some in the family dating back decades. Sami Zayn also formed a bond with the group, having been the Honorary Uce prior to his exit from the stable last year.

Zayn bonded with The Usos, typically one or the other at various points in time. He has been friendly with Jey ever since Uso returned to RAW last year, but things could take a twist of Sami is inserted back into the story again. Perhaps he could betray Jey and re-join The Bloodline or even try to talk sense into Jimmy.

#3. Solo Sikoa could switch sides

Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023

The role of Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline Saga has been a fascinating one. He started his career in WWE on NXT, becoming a standout performer during the NXT 2.0 era of the brand. He later joined the main roster via a surprise appearance at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Since then, Solo has been known as The Enforcer Of The Bloodline and then The Tribal Heir. He went undefeated for quite some time and even viciously dominated John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel. Ultimately, however, he has always played second fiddle to Roman Reigns.

At a certain point, Solo will surely get tired of Roman's treatment and Jimmy Uso's antics. In a fun twist, that time could come sooner than fans expect. Sikoa could turn on Jimmy and The Bloodline, re-joining Jey in a new variation of The Bloodline Civil War.

#2. The Rock could try to fix things and reunite the twins

The Bloodline, to many, was beginning to lose some luster throughout the latter half of 2023. Following Jey Uso's loss at WWE SummerSlam 2023, Roman Reigns frequently took time away. With Jey and Sami both gone from the group, the stable, in many ways, became just the Solo, Jimmy, and Heyman show.

Thankfully, any concerns about the group's presence and entertainment value dwindling has been relieved. Not only is the group extremely interesting right now, but it is the strongest it has ever been thanks to the addition of The Rock following his heel turn in WWE.

The Rock's return is intriguing, as he can have a lot of first-time interactions with numerous stars. How he may react to the drama within The Bloodline is also intriguing.

One interesting path could be for The Rock to try to reunite with his cousins, bringing Jey and Jimmy together. While it would likely fail, a segment of The Rock interacting with Main Event Jey Uso and Jimmy could be very compelling.

#1. Jacob Fatu could debut in WWE on Jey Uso's side

Another fun twist could be seeing The Bloodline either further expand or, at the very least, other members of the legendary wrestling family show up. The addition of The Rock has added a new layer to the ongoing Bloodline saga, but there could be others who shake things up too.

Most notably, Jacob Fatu could sign a contract with WWE and become involved in the angle. He is arguably the hottest free agent out there following his exit from Major League Wrestling.

While many fans would expec him to join The Rock, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman, a fun twist could see the opposite happen. He could join Jey's side, perhaps also bringing Lance Anoa'i to WWE to form a counter to The Bloodline.