Jey Uso sends two-word message to Bloodline member ahead of WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso has delivered a two-word message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Main Event Jey opted to leave The Bloodline last year after his brother, Jimmy Uso, betrayed him during the Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam. Due to Jimmy Uso's interference, Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and Jey Uso decided to jump to WWE RAW last September.

The 38-year-old has become a successful singles star since exiting The Bloodline and the fans give him a tremendous reaction whenever he appears on RAW. Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, WWE released new merchandise for members of The Bloodline. Paul Heyman promoted the new shirts on social media ahead of tonight's show.

Jey Uso took to Instagram to react to his brother's new shirt. Main Event Jey regularly uses the phrase "Yeet", and Jimmy Uso now has a shirt available that reads "No Yeet." The RAW star reacted to his brother's new merchandise with a two-word message on his Instagram story.

"No...YEET," he wrote.

Jimmy Uso has interesting new merchandise available.

Bill Apter reacts to Jey Uso match on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter has claimed that a recent Jey Uso match on RAW revealed that he is not a main event talent.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter commented on the former Bloodline member's bout against Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser on the December 18 episode of RAW. Apter noted that Uso struggled to defeat Kaiser in the match and he no longer believes that he is a viable option to win the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

"I don't see that. When Jey Uso was on RAW last night... It was a good match. But Main Event Jey Uso, to me, did not seem like 'Main Event' Jey Uso. He got murdered in a lot of that match. He really did. I don't see him as a choice for the rumble." [11:00 onwards]

Jey Uso has become incredibly popular since departing The Bloodline but has not captured a singles title yet. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the RAW star in the weeks leading up to Royal Rumble 2024.

