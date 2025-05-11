Jey Uso shares emotional message after Sabu's passing

WWE Superstar Jey Uso shared an emotional message after news broke of Sabu's passing today. The ECW legend passed away at 60 years old, and the cause of his death has not been revealed.

Sabu competed in his final match on April 18 at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9. The former two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion defeated Janela in his final match. Main Event Jey took to his Instagram story to share an emotional message following Sabu's passing, and you can check it out in the image below.

"Noooo man," he wrote.

Uso reacts to Sabu's passing. [Image credit: Jey Uso on Instagram]

Jey Uso was not in action last night at WWE Backlash. He defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins in the main event of this past Monday's edition of RAW.

Bron Breakker leveled The Yeet Master with a Spear during the match, and it appeared that Rollins was going to win the title. However, CM Punk got involved to end the match via disqualification, and Uso remains the World Heavyweight Champion.

Jey Uso causes hilarious issue for WWE Hall of Famer

WWE legend Rikishi recently shared that Jey Uso had caused a hilarious issue in his household.

Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa, and recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter for an exclusive interview. The veteran shared that he does not know what "Yeet" means, and that his grandchildren run around the house saying it all the time.

"You got me. My grandkids they run all around the house, 'Yeet Yeet' I said 'You say another Yeet in this house, Imma tell you, I am gonna send you back to your parents.' I got 12 grandkids yo, they are ruining their minds saying 'Yeet Yeet Yeet.' [On being asked if he Yeets] Every now... I Yeet when I eat." [3:22 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Rikishi's comments:

Logan Paul hid in the crowd and knocked out the 39-year-old after the latest edition of WWE RAW went off the air. The Maverick is rumored to be challenging Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event later this month.

