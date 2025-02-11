Jey Uso shares heartfelt moment with young fan during RAW

Jey Uso shared a heartfelt moment with a young WWE fan during last night's edition of RAW. The 39-year-old won the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this month and selected his WrestleMania opponent during last night's show.

Main Event Jey kicked off last night's edition of the red brand to a thunderous ovation from the WWE Universe. The Royal Rumble winner danced his way through the crowd and shared a heartfelt moment with a young wrestling fan. The kid approached Uso on the stairs and the two did the "Yeet!" chant together.

Check out the heartwarming moment in the video below.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther attacked Uso during his entrance last night on RAW. The Ring General planted Uso with a Powerbomb, but the veteran wouldn't stay down. Jey Uso then announced that he would be selecting Gunther as his opponent at WrestleMania following the attack during last night's show.

Bill Apter shares his reaction when Jey Uso emerged victorious at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared that he was shocked to see Jey Uso win the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter revealed that he jumped out of his seat when Uso eliminated John Cena at Royal Rumble 2025 to win the match. Apter added that he got a kick out of Triple H referencing "internet writers" and how they were all wrong about who would win the Men's Royal Rumble.

"Oh, I was shocked. I jumped out of my seat. I believe in fooling people and everybody, the unexpected, is brilliant. Everybody thought it would be CM Punk, John Cena, or maybe Roman Reigns and the WWE, they even mentioned it in the press conference, Triple H mentioned that all the internet writers and everybody that thought they knew about it were all wrong. So, that part of it, a huge pop," said Apter. [From 4:01 onwards]

Check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Gunther defeated Jey Uso last month at Saturday Night's Main Event to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. It will be fascinating to see if The Yeet Master can get the better of the leader of Imperium at WWE WrestleMania 41 and capture the title.

