Jey Uso shares heartwarming update ahead of WrestleMania

WWE's Road to WrestleMania XL is winding down, and tensions are running high ahead of the two-night event. Despite the chaos, Jey Uso still managed to put in work where it truly matters, and he's sharing that real-life sneak peek with fans.

Saturday's show will feature a battle of brothers as Main Event Jey takes on Jimmy Uso for the first time. The feud has been brewing for over a year amid tension in The Bloodline. Jey left his faction and the SmackDown brand last year, but his brother recently caught up with him on RAW to continue the rivalry on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

Jey has been highlighting his son Jeyce on social media recently, and the 11-year-old already has fans. A recent gym sparring session and statement by Jey racked up thousands of views and comments across Instagram and TikTok.

Uso took to his Instagram Stories today to show off the latest cul-de-sac sparring session with his youngest son.

"HE LIT!," Jey Uso wrote about his son.

Screenshots of Jey Uso's post to Instagram Stories

Jimmy vs. Jey is set to take place at WrestleMania Saturday, Night One. Roman Reigns recently gave a bold prediction for the in-ring showdown between his cousins.

WWE announces rapper for WrestleMania XL

Since its inaugural event in 1985, WrestleMania has attracted big-name celebrities, and the 40 annual extravaganza in 2024 will be no different.

Several stars have been rumored for the two-night show in Philadelphia, from Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone to NFL players who date Taylor Swift. One big name was confirmed on this week's RAW - rapper Lil Wayne.

Wayne was in attendance for Monday's RAW from Brooklyn and appeared in the following backstage segment with Jey Uso. The five-time Grammy Award winner confirmed that a new song will premiere on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Expand Tweet

WWE previously confirmed rapper Meek Mill for 'Mania in his hometown. The Philadelphia rapper is voicing the opening video for the two-night event. He received a message from Triple H after teasing a possible partnership between WWE and his Dream Chasers Records.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Who will win at WWE WrestleMania XL? Jey Uso Jimmy Uso 0 votes View Discussion