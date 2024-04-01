WWE plans to bring in more celebrities for WrestleMania weekend - Reports

WWE will present one of the biggest spectacles in sports and entertainment next weekend with WrestleMania. Celebrities, musicians, athletes from different sports, and more have all been a major part of the event since the beginning, and that will not change this year.

The inaugural WrestleMania featured celebrities such as Mr. T, Cyndi Lauper, and Muhammad Ali. Since then many celebs have appeared on The Show of Shows. While some stars have shown up at The Grandest Stage of Them All to have a good time, over the years celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville, and more have competed at the premium live event.

Triple H has already confirmed that rapper Meek Mill will appear at WrestleMania XL. Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE has contacted additional celebrities to appear next week.

Recently, it was reported that the company has a mystery slot for WrestleMania 40 and many speculate that it could be for a 'Mania moment. Popular musician Bad Bunny is currently on tour, however, the Puerto Rico rapper is not scheduled to perform next Sunday, April 7, which could hint at a possible appearance in Philadelphia. Additionally, many believe Logan Paul's business partner KSI could also show up at The Show of Shows to get his revenge on Randy Orton.

It was also reported that WWE is trying to contract famous actor Sylvester Stallone to appear at WrestleMania. Philadelphia, where this year's 'Mania is set to take place has a great connection with one of Stallone's popular movie franchises Rocky.

Seth Rollins has invited longtime fan and NFL star George Kittle, who showed up last year. The World Heavyweight Champion has also invited NFL brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce.

WWE once had Meek Mill to take down one of his song

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is set to appear at WrestleMania XL in his hometown. The Platinum-selling artist has teased a potential partnership between the sports entertainment juggernaut and his Dream Chasers Records.

World Wrestling Entertainment has an interesting connection to Meek Mill. Back in 2015, the songwriter was feuding with fellow rapper Drake. After releasing a diss track aimed at the Canadian rapper, Mill received a cease & desist letter from WWE's legal department because he sampled The Undertaker's theme song without permission.

Mill was forced to pull the diss track from various online platforms, and later on, it was removed from SoundCloud. He claimed he pulled the song because he was moving on from his beef with Drake, but that was not the case.

