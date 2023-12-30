Jey Uso shares rare personal update

WWE RAW star Jey Uso has shared a rare personal update today on social media.

The 38-year-old exited The Bloodline and SmackDown following his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. His brother Jimmy Uso betrayed him during the match, costing him his title opportunity. Cody Rhodes announced that Jey was the newest member of the red brand during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback earlier this year.

The former Bloodline member took to Instagram today to share a personal update. He noted that someone close to him got a half-sleeve tattoo and shared a video of it. You can check out Uso's post on Instagram by clicking here:

"My son half sleeve. He loves plants. The way he incorporated it!" he wrote.

Bill Apter claims recent Jey Uso match shows why he isn't on at a main event level in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently claimed that Jey Uso's victory over Ludwig Kaiser on the December 18 episode of RAW did more harm than good.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter noted that Uso struggled to defeat Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser on WWE RAW. Apter stated that he doesn't see Uso as a viable option to win the Men's Royal Rumble match next month:

"I don't see that. When Jey Uso was on RAW last night... It was a good match. But Main Event Jey Uso, to me, did not seem like 'Main Event' Jey Uso. He got murdered in a lot of that match. He really did. I don't see him as a choice for the rumble." [11:00 onwards]

Uso remains one of the most popular stars on WWE RAW following his exit from The Bloodline. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the veteran on the road to WrestleMania 40.

