Jey Uso spotted with real-life Bloodline member before WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Jey Uso is not afraid to step away from his family, as seen by his run on Monday Night RAW. He has been thriving as a singles star. However, despite his character stating otherwise, The Yeet Master is still a family guy.

The Fatu brothers are obviously close in real life, as Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso's issues strictly remain on-screen only. This extends to their cousins, including Zilla Fatu. He is the son of The Usos' late uncle, Umaga, who was a former WWE Superstar.

Taking to X/Twitter, Zilla recently shared a picture with Jey Uso at Reality of Wrestling in Houston, Texas. It looks like the Fatu cousins linked up ahead of RAW tonight.

Check out Zilla Fatu's post below:

The recent debutant wrestles for the promotion owned by Booker T, having previously left due to "irreconcilable differences." Zilla Fatu is back in Reality of Wrestling and continues to make a name for himself, with the hope of potentially making it to WWE alongside his legendary cousins.

Jey Uso laid out a WrestleMania 40 challenge on WWE RAW

While he hung out with Zilla Fatu before the show, Jey Uso was all business on RAW. He challenged his brother, Jimmy Uso, to a match at WrestleMania 40 after weeks of losing big matches because of him. It looks like the twins will finally face each other in a WWE ring.

The Yeet Master is excited to face Jimmy Uso at The Show of Shows, having previously mentioned how it was a dream for both of them. While speaking on the Battleground podcast, Main Event Jey Uso noted how the real-life storyline will feel compared to his other major feuds:

"It's going to be so easy. We're just going to do what we do all the time. What I'm most excited about is the lead-up, the promos. I love talking. I'm trying to talk. You thought you had emotion in the Bloodline storyline with me and Roman, and me and Sami, watch me and my twin go at it. Y'all are going to be like, 'They are 100% real.' That's what is going to make it fire. It's going to be real. I'm excited to pump that out to the fans and give them that. It'll be different from every other angle."

It will be interesting to see which of the twins will win at WrestleMania 40: Jimmy or Jey Uso. YEET or No YEET? That's the question every WWE fan will be asking before the big showdown.

