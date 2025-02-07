Jey Uso steals popular WWE star's slogan ahead of SmackDown

Jey Uso stole a popular WWE Superstar's slogan ahead of his appearance tonight on SmackDown. The veteran won the Men's Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday and is in line for a major title match at WrestleMania 41.

Main Event Jey had a confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther this past Monday night on RAW. The Ring General warned Uso to choose wisely when it came to his opponent for The Show of Shows later this year. Jey Uso is scheduled to have a face-to-face interaction with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes tonight and took to social media ahead of SmackDown to send a message and used Liv Morgan's catchphrase to do that.

The winner of the Men's Royal Rumble Match took to his Instagram story and suggested fans tune in to SmackDown tonight, stealing the former Women's World Champion's catchphrase, "Watch me."

"WATCH ME," he wrote.

Uso sends a message ahead of tonight's SmackDown. [Image credit: Screenshot of Jey's Instagram story]

A massive Triple Threat Match is rumored to be the main event of tonight's edition of the blue brand in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ex-WWE writer criticizes Jey Uso's segment on RAW

Former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently criticized Jey Uso's segment on WWE RAW and noted that it took him too long to start his promo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that the former Intercontinental Champion got a great reaction from the crowd this past Monday night. However, the veteran added that it took Uso too long to begin his promo, and it was not good television.

"My first note, great freaking response, that's my first note on this show. Jey got an absolutely tremendous response, but again guys, I'm just going to say it because I think this hurts their television ratings. 14 minutes before he says a word. It's not good TV, it's just not," said Russo. [49:07 - 49:31]

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

The 39-year-old eliminated John Cena to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match last weekend. The Cenation Leader has already announced that he will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1 in a bid to headline WrestleMania 41 and possibly win his 17th World Title.

It will be fascinating to see what Jey Uso has to say to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes later tonight on SmackDown.

