Potential spoiler on massive main event planned for WWE SmackDown

A potential spoiler for the main event of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown has been revealed. Tonight will be the first episode of the blue brand following Royal Rumble 2025.

Damian Priest eliminated Drew McIntyre during the Men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night. The Scottish Warrior was reportedly frustrated with LA Knight during the match and will have the chance to let out some of that anger tonight on WWE SmackDown.

According to WrestleVotes, a massive Triple Threat match is planned for tonight's main event. Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Jimmy Uso are rumored to square off tonight on WWE SmackDown. There are also Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying matches scheduled for tonight's show in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Source: Both Men’s & Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying matches will take place on #SmackDown, with tonight’s main event scheduled to be a triple threat: Drew McIntyre vs LA Knight vs Jimmy Uso," wrote WrestleVotes.

Despite there reportedly being issues between LA Knight and Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2025, there was no heat on The Megastar following the PLE.

Bill Apter comments on Drew McIntyre getting angry at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Drew McIntyre getting angry at WWE Royal Rumble this past Saturday night.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Apter noted that it is difficult for everything to go as planned during a Royal Rumble match. The veteran added that it could have been a way to set up a storyline between the two stars.

"You got so many guys in the ring. You can't expect everything to be perfect. You really can't. A lot of people are saying, 'Well, this is probably a storyline.' We don't know if it is or isn't. It could be to set up Drew and LA Knight. But the thing is that nothing is perfect in a match where you have so much that can go wrong. So, Drew being pis*ed? He is a very volatile personality when he gets upset." [19:47 onwards]

Drew McIntyre captured the World Heavyweight Championship last year at WWE WrestleMania XL, but Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract minutes later to become champion. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for McIntyre moving forward.

