Jey Uso still has "something missing"; WWE star touted for championship win in his place by former star

Jey Uso has had a big year, winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match and becoming the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41. However, a former WWE star believes Main Event Jey is still missing something, unlike one of his current rivals, who has all the tools to be successful.

After losing the World Heavyweight Title to Gunther in June, The Yeet Master has been on a quest to regain it, but to no avail. He's currently showing heel tendencies due to the frustrations against The Vision, which has led to his current feud with LA Knight.

On the Massive Heat podcast, "The Blueprint" Matt Morgan said Jey Uso can still make it back to the top, but he's missing something to be a full-fledged main eventer. Morgan thinks Knight is ready for the prime time slot and deserves a push soon.

"With respect to Jey, they tried. They may try again with him in singles. Don't get me wrong, he's super over. The yeets are super over. His shirt sell [sic]. I get why that's all important, but once the bell sounds, there's still something missing there. I'm talking about to be a heavyweight champion, the main event, LA Knight's not missing any of these ingredients, nothing. So I just want to see him move on and get where he needs to be. And that's in a world championship match where he actually finally wins," Morgan said.

Jey Uso defeated LA Knight one-on-one on last week's episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see if The Megastar gets one back or sets his sights on The Vision once again.

Jimmy Uso's concerning message about Jey Uso

Speaking on the RAW Recap show last week, Jimmy Uso expressed his concern about Jey Uso slowly turning into Roman Reigns. It's the one thing that made Jimmy betray Jey two years ago at SummerSlam 2023, but it seems like it's slowly coming into fruition.

"He's acting like Roman Reigns. We all three grew up together. And we take to heart what big bro says, even the bad though (…) I just feel like my brother is trying to be exactly that. I think that he thinks he needs to one-up all of us. And I think that’s changing him because he's got tunnel vision (…) He’s lost in the sauce, man," Jimmy said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

The Usos reunited at Wrestlepalooza, but they weren't on the same page, losing to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, with LA Knight as the special guest referee.

