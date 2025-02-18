Jey Uso takes shot at WWE duo following RAW confrontation

Jey Uso continued to mock a major WWE duo following their confrontation last night on RAW. The veteran won the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this month and will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Main Event Jey brawled with Gunther last night on the red brand before having a backstage confrontation with The New Day. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods poked fun at Uso and claimed that he was going to get demolished by The Ring General at WrestleMania.

The Yeet Master reminded the heel duo that KofiMania would never have happened if The Usos hadn't forfeited in a Gauntlet match in 2019. Kingston went on to defeat Daniel Bryan to become WWE Champion at WrestleMania 35.

Ad

Trending

The Men's Royal Rumble winner took to his Instagram story to continue to poke fun at The New Day. He shared Sportskeeda Wrestling's post about his quote last night on RAW and added a two-word message.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

"They kno," he wrote.

Uso poked fun at The New Day on Instagram. [Image credit: Screenshot of Jey Uso's Instagram story]

Gunther mocked Jey Uso's entrance last night on WWE RAW and almost got into a physical altercation with Pat McAfee for supporting the 39-year-old. Uso rushed the ring and the two stars brawled before it was broken up by security.

Ad

Former WWE writer claims Jey Uso has to win at WrestleMania 41

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently stated that Jey Uso has to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas later this year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that the former Intercontinental Champion has to defeat the leader of Imperium at The Show of Shows. He noted that it is not what he would have done with the storyline but suggested that Uso had to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

"I think the way they set it up, he has to [beat Gunther]. I'm not saying that's what I would have done, but the way they set up this story, he has to. I mean, he absolutely has to go over at WrestleMania." [0:46 – 0:59]

You can check out the video below:

Gunther captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest at WWE SummerSlam 2024. Only time will tell if Jey Uso can finally get the better of the 37-year-old at WrestleMania and capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback