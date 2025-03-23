Jey Uso trolled by WWE rival for embarrassing botch ahead of RAW

  • home icon
By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 23, 2025 23:06 GMT
Uso will be in action tomorrow night on RAW. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Jey Uso will be in action tomorrow on RAW. [Image credits: WWE.com]

A popular WWE star hilariously trolled Jey Uso ahead of their match tomorrow on RAW. The 39-year-old Uso won the Royal Rumble earlier this year and will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 next month.

The Yeet Master had an embarrassing botch while going for a dive over the ropes onto A-Town Down Under last week on RAW. Uso will now be teaming up with a mystery partner to battle Grayson Waller and Austin Theory tomorrow on the red brand. Ahead of the Tag Team Match, Waller took to social media to troll Uso for his botch and suggested that the top rope would be his mystery tag team partner.

"Spoiler alert! My sources have told me that after a tough week working out their differences, Jey's partner will be the top rope," wrote Waller.
Jey Uso defeated Austin Theory in a singles match last week on WWE RAW. The bout only lasted ten seconds and the segment was heavily criticized by wrestling fans.

Gunther vows to end Jey Uso's wrestling career at WWE WrestleMania 41

Gunther recently delivered a warning to Jey Uso ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

The Ring General demolished Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa in a singles match earlier this month on WWE RAW and cut a promo backstage following the victory. The leader of Imperium stated that he would end Uso's wrestling career at The Show of Shows, and suggested that Main Event Jey would then become a server at Waffle House.

"The greatest mistake he's ever made. His career is gonna end at WrestleMania. And he can look into his future as a server at his favorite Waffle House," said Gunther.
Uso eliminated John Cena to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Cena then won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this month and will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the company's biggest event of the year.

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can defeat Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion next month in Las Vegas.

