Jey Uso has two-word message for his brother following RAW

Jey Uso has delivered a two-word message to his brother after he interfered in his match last night on WWE RAW. This week's show aired live in San Antonio, Texas.

Drew McIntyre battled Jey in the main event of last night's show. Jey Uso had the match in control when Solo Sikoa attempted to interfere. Cody Rhodes made the save and chased The Enforcer of The Bloodline through the crowd. Jimmy Uso then showed up and distracted his brother. McIntyre capitalized with a Claymore for the pinfall victory.

Following last night's edition of the red brand, WWE shared a new video on Instagram featuring the former Bloodline member. He was asked if he had anything to say to his brother after the match, and he responded with a two-word message.

"He know."

Jimmy Uso went to attack his brother after the match, but Seth Rollins rushed the ring. However, McIntyre laid out the World Heavyweight Champion with a Claymore as well ahead of their title match at WrestleMania 40.

Jey Uso comments on possibly facing his brother at WWE WrestleMania 40

The Usos were once a very popular tag team, but The Bloodline has caused them to drift apart. Jey Uso left The Bloodline after Jimmy Uso betrayed him during his title match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Jey Uso said competing against his brother at WrestleMania would be the greatest moment of his career. He also vowed to defeat him at WrestleMania if the dream match were to take place.

"When we did the Money in the Bank with Roman [Reigns] and Solo, I was just looking at them getting a little teary-eyed like, 'Look at us.' That would go down as the No. 1 moment in my career, if I get to wrestle with Jimmy in the sold-out Philadelphia in front of friends and family. And I’d beat his a**." [H/T Billboard]

The 38-year-old almost defeated Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship last month on WWE RAW, but Jimmy Uso also interfered in that match. It will be interesting to see if the two brothers square off at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Did you enjoy the main event of last night's episode of WWE RAW?

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!