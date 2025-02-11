John Cena to beat Cody Rhodes for WWE Title before losing to top star in scenario proposed by veteran

A wrestling veteran recently suggested John Cena could beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. He claimed another top superstar could later dethrone the Leader of the Cenation.

Since returning earlier this year to kick off his farewell tour, Cena has expressed his desire to win his 17th World Championship. After losing the Men's Royal Rumble, the 47-year-old legend declared for the Men's Elimination Chamber. The Leader of the Cenation vowed to win and headline WrestleMania. Since the winner of the Elimination Chamber is expected to face The American Nightmare, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman proposed a scenario where Cena would dethrone Rhodes.

On Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, the former Interim RAW General Manager proposed that Cena would then drop the title to Drew McIntyre in the summer:

"So, Drew is gonna do what they're gonna do with Drew and we're gonna get through WrestleMania. John Cena is gonna win the Elimination Chamber. CM Punk's gonna be pissed off yet again. Cena is gonna beat Cody, your boy, at WrestleMania, be the champion through the summer, then at SummerSlam, he will fight Drew McIntyre. Drew will finally beat the legend, he'll beat the legend and become the champion. And then John Cena spins the fall on his final leg of his tour, kissing babies, shaking hands, taking pictures all the way up to December. That's the next nine months. Tell me I'm wrong," he said. [1:36:41 - 1:37:17]

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks John Cena could beat Cody Rhodes for a single reason

On the Busted Open podcast, Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested John Cena should challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. While he proposed a scenario where the Leader of the Cenation passes the torch to The American Nightmare, he did not rule out the possibility of the company booking the 47-year-old legend to go over at the Show of Shows.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that the only reason WWE would do that could be because they'd want Cena, a homegrown talent, to break his and Ric Flair's record for most world title reigns and become the only 17-time World Champion in history:

"WWE can take full credit for this. We're no longer talking about somebody else despite the fact that the WWE has tons of respect for Ric Flair. The WWE always wants it to be about their guys," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Cena will be the one to end Rhodes' championship reign.

