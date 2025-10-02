  • home icon
  John Cena breaks silence after major Triple H announcement about WWE Retirement Tour

John Cena breaks silence after major Triple H announcement about WWE Retirement Tour

By JP David
Modified Oct 02, 2025 13:10 GMT
John Cena
John Cena's final WWE match will take place on Dec. 13. (Photo: WWE.com)

Triple H confirmed on September 30 that John Cena's final match is set for December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C. Cena seemingly reacted to the announcement with an intriguing post on his Instagram account.

The GOAT's farewell tour has five dates left, including Crown Jewel: Perth, Survivor Series: WarGames and SNME in December. The other two are likely episodes of RAW in bigger market cities like Boston and New York next month.

In a post on his Instagram account, John Cena shared an image of his "Ghost" toy collectible made in collaboration between WWE and Ghostwrite. It's an 11-inch figure featuring Cena's iconography. It's also relatively transparent as an homage to him being "invisible" due to his iconic catchphrase, "You Can't See Me."

According to WrestlingNews.co, the "Ghost" John Cena toy collectible is going to be limited to just 100 pieces. 75 of these figures are auctioned off and will be released the day before Cena's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

It's unclear where fans can purchase the remaining 25 figures, but it will likely be quite expensive due to its rarity. Ghostwrite was founded by Josh Luber, who also co-founded StockX. Luber is also the brainchild of Fanatics Collectibles alongside Fanatics founder Michael Rubin.

John Cena set to face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel: Perth

After losing to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, John Cena seemingly campaigned to have a match against AJ Styles. Cena called out Triple H to listen to the WWE Universe, prompting the company's chief content officer to make the match official.

Cena is set to face Styles at Crown Jewel: Perth in Australia. The Phenomenal One was one of The GOAT's greatest rivals, but it seemed like he wasn't part of the slate of opponents for his farewell tour.

The Cenation Leader paid homage to Styles during his match against Logan Paul by performing the Styles Clash. But after Cena made the request, WWE obliged and made it happen. As for his final opponent, many different names are popping up, like Chris Jericho, Edge, Gunther, Dominik Mysterio and Joe Hendry.

JP David

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

