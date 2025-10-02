John Cena breaks silence after major Triple H announcement about WWE Retirement Tour

Triple H confirmed on September 30 that John Cena's final match is set for December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C. Cena seemingly reacted to the announcement with an intriguing post on his Instagram account.The GOAT's farewell tour has five dates left, including Crown Jewel: Perth, Survivor Series: WarGames and SNME in December. The other two are likely episodes of RAW in bigger market cities like Boston and New York next month. In a post on his Instagram account, John Cena shared an image of his &quot;Ghost&quot; toy collectible made in collaboration between WWE and Ghostwrite. It's an 11-inch figure featuring Cena's iconography. It's also relatively transparent as an homage to him being &quot;invisible&quot; due to his iconic catchphrase, &quot;You Can't See Me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to WrestlingNews.co, the &quot;Ghost&quot; John Cena toy collectible is going to be limited to just 100 pieces. 75 of these figures are auctioned off and will be released the day before Cena's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event. It's unclear where fans can purchase the remaining 25 figures, but it will likely be quite expensive due to its rarity. Ghostwrite was founded by Josh Luber, who also co-founded StockX. Luber is also the brainchild of Fanatics Collectibles alongside Fanatics founder Michael Rubin. John Cena set to face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel: PerthAfter losing to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, John Cena seemingly campaigned to have a match against AJ Styles. Cena called out Triple H to listen to the WWE Universe, prompting the company's chief content officer to make the match official.Cena is set to face Styles at Crown Jewel: Perth in Australia. The Phenomenal One was one of The GOAT's greatest rivals, but it seemed like he wasn't part of the slate of opponents for his farewell tour. The Cenation Leader paid homage to Styles during his match against Logan Paul by performing the Styles Clash. But after Cena made the request, WWE obliged and made it happen. As for his final opponent, many different names are popping up, like Chris Jericho, Edge, Gunther, Dominik Mysterio and Joe Hendry.