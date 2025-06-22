John Cena, CM Punk & Seth Rollins feature in unseen Paul Heyman footage; HUGE confrontation between WWE icons

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently took to social media to post a video featuring John Cena, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. The three stars were present at the recent Fanatics Fest event.

Paul Heyman has a huge history with CM Punk in World Wrestling Entertainment as at one point in The Best in the World's career, Heyman was his manager. They reunited ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41, but Punk was ultimately betrayed by the former Wiseman of The Bloodline, who shockingly aligned with his biggest rival, Seth Rollins.

Although The Second City Saint is currently in a heated feud with John Cena and the two are set to lock horns at Night of Champions, he still doesn't back off from a chance of an altercation with The Visionary.

Paul Heyman recently took to his Instagram Stories to upload a video from Fanatics Fest, where John Cena and Seth Rollins can be seen coming face to face for a brief moment before the 17-time world champion went backstage.

The second half of the video showcased CM Punk coming out of nowhere to lash out at Rollins. Punk and The Visionary then got into a heated exchange, which involved shoving.

Vince Russo believes WWE needs to turn CM Punk heel after his match against John Cena

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vinc Russo said that if CM Punk ends up dethroning John Cena as the Undisputed WWE Champion at Night of Champions, the Triple H-led creative team needs to turn him heel.

Russo added that if the company does not change Punk's character, then he believes they haven't "adjusted to anything" after Cena's pipebomb on SmackDown.

"If Punk wins as a baby face, they may boo Punk out the building and I would not take that chance. I'm telling you bro, they need to turn Punk heel in that match and if they don't, you guys are going to know they didn't adjust to anything that happened on tonight's show," Russo said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for John Cena vs. CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions.

