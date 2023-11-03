John Cena comments on having his wife at ringside and her unnoticed role in current WWE run

The age-old saying that behind every successful man is a woman certainly holds true in John Cena's case. The 16-time world champion recently opened up about how his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, has accompanied him on his current WWE journey and is helping him behind the scenes.

Cena and Shariatzadeh tied the knot in 2020 after dating since 2019, and she has been a pillar of support for the Cenation Leader not only in his personal life but also in his professional wrestling career.

The WWE veteran appeared on the 200th episode of Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast and was asked about Shay Shariatzadeh being actively involved in Cena's ongoing run.

John Cena said that his better half has also seen every aspect of how WWE operates backstage, in addition to being ringside at recent shows. He revealed:

"It's been incredible because I think when you, certainly in my perspective, when you partner with someone and love someone, you want to share with them all aspects of your life. And WWE has been such a big chapter of my life; not only has my wife been here at ringside, but she has seen every aspect of the business." [42:30 - 43:00]

Expand Tweet

John Cena surprisingly disclosed that his wife had assisted him in formulating some of his promos. Shariatzadeh is also now well-versed in how matches are put together, as she has shown a keen interest in understanding her husband's fascinating line of work.

"We got into the production truck. She has written dialogue with me. She has sat and listened to how matches are and is a great sounding board for, 'Does this make sense?'" [43:01 - 43:20]

John Cena on how he's using his wife's first WWE experience to gage what attracts casual fans

Expand Tweet

The former United States Champion has seen eras pass in WWE and is one of the smartest talents to have ever come from the company. John Cena himself might have a large fan following, but he is constantly looking at how WWE can expand its audience.

Cena explained that people from within the wrestling business can sometimes not realize the things that can pull in a new viewer. The 46-year-old said that if his wife was into what WWE and he were offering from a sports entertainment standpoint, then the promotion could draw all kinds of fans.

"This is her first real in-depth experience with WWE. I know if we can reach her, we have a chance to reach anybody in the audience. And I don't say that as a negative, but sometimes we get roomed together of minds that are talking Quantum Theory, but we need to talk addition. And that's what makes her presence very valuable because I hang out with the Quantum Theory folk. Yes (we live in the bubble)." [43:21 - 44:00]

Why was John Cena frustrated with every other WWE star, barring Roman Reigns? Find out here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit After The Bell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think