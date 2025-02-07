John Cena could compete in first-time-ever match in 2025, WWE legend thinks

John Cena began his 2025 WWE farewell tour by finishing as the runner-up to Jey Uso in the Men's Royal Rumble match. WWE legend Matt Hardy believes another Rumble participant, Joe Hendry, could face the 16-time world champion.

Hendry became a viral sensation in 2024 thanks to his popular catchphrase and entrance music. On February 1, the new TNA World Champion spent three minutes in the Men's Royal Rumble match before being eliminated by Roman Reigns. After the show, he reiterated his desire to face Cena for the first time.

Hardy has worked with Hendry in TNA in recent months. On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the 50-year-old spoke positively about his co-worker's chances of sharing the ring with Cena:

"Repetition sells, man," Hardy said. "I mean, it does. Sometimes even in wrestling it's great to utilize repetition over and over and over. Especially in this scenario, it works. That is how you drive a point home and you embed it in people's minds." [33:03 – 33:18]

On January 19, Hendry defeated Nic Nemeth at Genesis to capture the TNA World Championship. His next title defense will take place on the February 13 episode of iMPACT! against Jake Something.

Matt Hardy on Joe Hendry's Royal Rumble conversation with John Cena

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Joe Hendry revealed he spoke to John Cena at the Royal Rumble and said he wants a match with him in 2025.

Matt Hardy watched Hendry's interview and was pleased to hear how much the Scotsman enjoyed his Royal Rumble experience:

"I saw the clip of it. Super happy for Joe. I saw the interview he did, too, with Ariel. I love the fact that he said he went back and he talked to these guys, and he even said he told Cena he's trying to manifest this match with him, and he said everybody was good and they were trying to help him, just super professional, so I just love hearing that, man. I love hearing that he had a great experience there." [30:40 – 31:02]

In the same episode, Hardy provided a big update on The Hardy Boyz possibly appearing in WWE again soon.

Do you believe in Joe Hendry vs. John Cena? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

