  • "John Cena is very different than John Cena" - CM Punk tells all on WWE Champion

"John Cena is very different than John Cena" - CM Punk tells all on WWE Champion

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jul 27, 2025 16:24 GMT
CM Punk and John Cena at Night of Champions (Photo credit: WWE.com)
CM Punk and John Cena at Night of Champions (Photo credit: WWE.com)

About a month ago, John Cena and CM Punk main evented Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as they fought for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Cenation Leader stood tall and retained his title in what could be his final battle with The Best in the World, as Cena will retire in December.

During an appearance on Paper Street Pictures' Revival series, CM Punk attempted to compare the differences between how the 17-time World Champion operates on screen and backstage.

"I think Cena is doing such a great job that every time he gets to do something where he's silly or it's comedy, people are always like really really impressed. But that's the John I know, you know, real loose, cutting up behind the scenes, making a joke of everything, trying to make everybody, you know, smile, trying to make everybody laugh. So, but then on screen, John Cena is very different than John Cena. So, I think people would be surprised if I got to flex different muscles and different roles, and I can't wait for the opportunity to do so," Punk said. [segment from 1:54:24 to 1:54:56]
John Cena remains a babyface backstage, but on screen, he has turned heel for the first time since 2003, and the question is whether he will retain this character until the end of his retirement tour in December.

CM Punk calls title match with John Cena at Night of Champions a 'really important night for him'

CM Punk had an interview with Sports Today and opened up about his match with John Cena at Night of Champions, which likely marked the end of his rivalry with The Cenation Leader.

Punk called it a 'really important night for him', as he reflected on his iconic history with the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.

"Yeah, that was a really important night for me—personally, professionally, and emotionally. Yeah, that’s it. You know, John, to me, has written his own ticket. He can do whatever he wants. There’s something really romantic and poetic about it. The John Cena and Punk rivalry—it has a beginning, a middle, and now an end. And that’s life," CM Punk said. [H/T Wrestling World]

It will be interesting to see whether WWE creative has any plans for the two superstars to work together again before December, likely at Survivor Series: WarGames in late November.

