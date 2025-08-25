John Cena drops cryptic post of Randy Orton caught in odd moment

John Cena recently dropped a cryptic post featuring Randy Orton being caught in an awkward but hilarious moment. Orton returned to SmackDown last Friday and hit an RKO out of nowhere on Drew McIntyre.Cena put Logan Paul on blast this past Friday on SmackDown live in Dublin, Ireland. The two stars are set to fight at Clash in Paris, with Brock Lesnar seemingly waiting in the wings for The Cenation Leader.On the other hand, Orton made his first appearance since losing to McIntyre and Paul at SummerSlam while teaming up with Jelly Roll. He came out of nowhere to hit a glorious RKO on The Scottish Psychopath.In an Instagram post, John Cena shared an image of Randy Orton from the segment with Drew McIntyre. Orton's facial reactions before hitting the RKO were hilarious since he also did Jacob Fatu's dance. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBut since it's John Cena's Instagram account, there is no caption on the post and no explanation of why he did it. Cena is famous for posting on Instagram without putting context, allowing his 21.2 million followers to make their own interpretation.CM Punk previously shared a similar image of Orton's face, with Drew McIntyre's face being replaced by a giant cupcake.John Cena attended Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party in New YorkFormer WWE Chairman Vince McMahon celebrated his 80th birthday on Sunday in New York City. McMahon was spotted after having lunch with Gerald Brisco, Bruce Prichard, and John &quot;Bradshaw&quot; Layfield. The billionaire reportedly threw a party later that night.According to PW Insider, the party was attended by many WWE personalities, including John Cena, The Undertaker, Kane, Sheamus, R-Truth, Michelle McCool, Sgt. Slaughter, Brisco, Prichard, JBL, and his son, Shane McMahon.There were live performances from Kid Rock and AC/DC, according to multiple reports. It's unclear if other members of the McMahon family, like Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, were present.WrestleTalk @WrestleTalk_TVLINKVince McMahon had a &quot;big party&quot; for his 80th birthday yesterday at Gotham Hall in New York - some names in attendance, among others, were: - John Cena - Sheamus - R-Truth - The Undertaker - Michelle McCool - Kane - Shane McMahon - Sgt Slaughter - Bruce Prichard - JBL - Gerald Brisco(PW Insider)While Vince and Shane no longer have ties with WWE, Triple H is an executive, and Stephanie has a podcast under the company banner. WWE is in the middle of the European tour, but Sheamus, Prichard, and Cena made the overnight trip back to the United States.