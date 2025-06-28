John Cena FINALLY breaks silence after CM Punk's "Punkanomics" promo on WWE SmackDown

The feud between John Cena and CM Punk has reached its peak ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship match at Night of Champions. After The Second City Saint brought up the ghost of The Cenation Leader's past on last night's SmackDown, the latter has since sent a message on social media.

Ad

Last week on the Friday night show, The Unseen 17 gave CM Punk a taste of his own medicine by dropping a pipebomb on him. Cena received a huge pop as he verbally destroyed the former World Heavyweight Champion on the microphone.

During the June 27, 2025, episode of SmackDown, CM Punk retaliated by taking a page from his rival's playbook. He appeared in John Cena's former "Doctor of Thuganomics" gimmick, spit bars, and fired several shots at him. WWE referred to the 46-year-old star's promo as "Punkanomics."

Ad

Trending

These two men will collide for the Undisputed WWE Championship tonight at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Cena and Punk have laid all their cards on the table, and now it's time to settle the score between the ropes.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Breaking his silence on X, The Franchise Player sent a final message ahead of his bout at Night of Champions.

"@WWE Undisputed Championship. The Greatest of All Time. The Best in the World. One last dance. Tonight!" John Cena wrote.

Ad

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top WWE star wants John Cena to turn babyface before retirement

Reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther recently made a bold statement about the 48-year-old legend. He discussed this on an episode of The Masked Man Show.

The Ring General stated that he would like to face John Cena in a one-on-one match, but the latter must be a ''pure babyface'' in this case.

Ad

"Yeah. That opportunity would be great. I think he's very busy with what he's doing now. Maybe toward the end of the year, if he finds his old self or something, if that's going to happen this year. I don't know. I feel it would be a very exciting matchup. One of the purest babyfaces there are. I would love the scenario of me being me and a struggling pure babyface, John Cena," Gunther said.

Ad

Fans will have to wait and see if The Greatest of All Time beats The Best in The World to retain his Undisputed WWE Title in Riyadh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!