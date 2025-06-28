John Cena FINALLY breaks silence after CM Punk's "Punkanomics" promo on WWE SmackDown

The feud between John Cena and CM Punk has reached its peak ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship match at Night of Champions. After The Second City Saint brought up the ghost of The Cenation Leader's past on last night's SmackDown, the latter has since sent a message on social media.
Last week on the Friday night show, The Unseen 17 gave CM Punk a taste of his own medicine by dropping a pipebomb on him. Cena received a huge pop as he verbally destroyed the former World Heavyweight Champion on the microphone.
During the June 27, 2025, episode of SmackDown, CM Punk retaliated by taking a page from his rival's playbook. He appeared in John Cena's former "Doctor of Thuganomics" gimmick, spit bars, and fired several shots at him. WWE referred to the 46-year-old star's promo as "Punkanomics."
These two men will collide for the Undisputed WWE Championship tonight at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Cena and Punk have laid all their cards on the table, and now it's time to settle the score between the ropes.
Breaking his silence on X, The Franchise Player sent a final message ahead of his bout at Night of Champions.
"@WWE Undisputed Championship. The Greatest of All Time. The Best in the World. One last dance. Tonight!" John Cena wrote.
Check out his post below:
Top WWE star wants John Cena to turn babyface before retirement
Reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther recently made a bold statement about the 48-year-old legend. He discussed this on an episode of The Masked Man Show.
The Ring General stated that he would like to face John Cena in a one-on-one match, but the latter must be a ''pure babyface'' in this case.
"Yeah. That opportunity would be great. I think he's very busy with what he's doing now. Maybe toward the end of the year, if he finds his old self or something, if that's going to happen this year. I don't know. I feel it would be a very exciting matchup. One of the purest babyfaces there are. I would love the scenario of me being me and a struggling pure babyface, John Cena," Gunther said.
Fans will have to wait and see if The Greatest of All Time beats The Best in The World to retain his Undisputed WWE Title in Riyadh.
