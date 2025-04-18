John Cena hints at massive face-off with WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar John Cena will make an appearance on tonight's SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania. He dropped a massive tease about having a face-off with a WWE Hall of Famer in Las Vegas.

The Franchise Player is scheduled to lock horns with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals. This comes after Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber in March 2025 and turned heel on The American Nightmare.

Given that The Cenation Leader has joined forces with The Rock, the latter's historic rival, Stone Cold Steve Austin claimed he is open to helping Cody Rhodes. On social media, The Texas Rattlesnake also confirmed his appearances at Fanatics, WWE World, and WrestleMania in Vegas.

Taking to Instagram, John Cena hinted at having a confrontation with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"STONE COLD SEE YOU SUNDAY."

John Cena breaks character to claim he loves 79-year-old WWE legend

In 2024, Vince McMahon resigned from his TKO/WWE role after a sexual misconduct lawsuit was filed against him by Janel Grant. The 79-year-old former executive is currently under federal investigation.

During an interview with the New York Times, John Cena broke his heel character to express his love for Mr. McMahon. The 16-time World Champion clarified that he was not downplaying the allegations, but emphasized that his relationship with Vince McMahon is beyond the controversy.

"I don’t care who hears it: I love Vince [McMahon]. I’m not downplaying anything that needs to be decided or allegations of any kind, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly. I know people are going to be angry about that, but they can’t put their value on my relationship with somebody I love," said Cena.

John Cena is heading into 'Mania to break Ric Flair's iconic record of 16 world championship reigns.

Only time will tell if The Cenation Leader will potentially come face-to-face with Stone Cold Steve Austin at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

