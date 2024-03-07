John Cena hypes up big upcoming appearance

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is one of the most recognized celebrities in the world. The legend has just booked an appearance on another major show.

The Face That Runs The Place has been away from WWE since losing to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in November. He continues to focus on his Hollywood career.

Cena took to X this evening and tweeted a photo from backstage at The Tonight Show, which shows his spiffy new suit. He called on fans to make plans with comedy and tune into The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC.

The former WWE Champion also called on fans to check out Ricky Stanicky, the name of the new buddy comedy on Prime Video, starring Cena and Zac Efron.

"Plan your evening around laughter! Up first, spend some time with @JimmyFallon and I on @FallonTonight and immediately after watch #RickyStanicky streaming on @PrimeVideo!" John Cena wrote.

Prime's "Ricky Stanicky" has a run-time of 113 minutes. Filming took place in Melbourne, Australia, in February and March of 2023. Peter Farrelly directed the comedy, while John Cena and Zac Efron are joined on the cast by William H. Macy, Lex Scott Davis, Jermaine Fowler, and Andrew Santino.

John Cena opened up on WWE Universe reacting to The Rock

John Cena has a past with The Rock, and if any WWE Superstar knows what makes The Brahma Bull tick, it's probably him.

WWE fans expressed significant disappointment last month when it looked like The Rock was stealing Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 spot. Fans booed The Bloodline, and a YouTube video of the segment quickly racked up close to 1 million dislikes and counting.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview, Cena was asked about fans suddenly turning on The Rock.

"I think The Rock is such an attraction. I don't think our audience is angry with him, I think there's an underlying sense of fulfillment that they're angry that their expectations were changed. The metric I use, from my own path of polarization, they did a segment that was heavily disliked. I think it was the most disliked segment in WWE social history. How many WrestleMania ticket refunds you see? Zero! The metric to look at for me is how many people don't want to see the show," John Cena said.

Cena and The Rock worked together three times. They teamed up to defeat R-Truth and The Miz at Survivor Series 2011, then Rock topped Cena at WrestleMania 28, and Cena got the win back for the WWE Championship at The Show of Shows the following year.

