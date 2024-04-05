John Cena makes massive tease about 59-year-old WWE legend's WrestleMania XL appearance

WWE Superstar John Cena seemingly posted a massive clue, teasing a 59-year-old legend's return to this year's WrestleMania.

For the past few weeks, it had been heavily rumored that Cena would make his presence feel at The Showcase of Immortals alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin. These whispers came after The Texas Rattlesnake and The Leader of Cenation's posters were seen on a production truck during Cody Rhodes and The Rock's segment on Monday Night RAW, a few weeks ago.

A report claims that WWE isn't leaving anything to chance, and those Easter Eggs aimed at The Brahma Bull's former rivals might be more than just a coincidence.

The 16-time World Champion is cranking up the hype for WrestleMania 40. John Cena shared a photo of Stone Cold on his Instagram, sparking speculation about a possible return at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cody Rhodes shares advice he received from John Cena after WWE WrestleMania 39

Last year at 'Mania, due to a last-minute attack from Solo Sikoa, Cody Rhodes failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, The American Nightmare credited Cena for valuable advice after WrestleMania 39. The Leader of Cenation suggested Cody Rhodes to dust himself off and continue his journey to finish the story and become a champion without the title. The 38-year-old star said:

"I spoke to John Cena about this thing, this exact thing. That was probably the best advice not because of the advice itself, because it was someone who had the experience. Someone who has been to the top. It would have been a great call to make to my dad, didn't have that choice. So I had John kind of present me with a challenge. The challenge that was presented to me was, 'Just be the champion without the belt.'"

Only time will tell if Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin make a massive return to even the numbers against The Bloodline. The WWE Universe will go berserk if the two legends of the sport come face-to-face with their former rival.

