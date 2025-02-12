John Cena shouldn't punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41, WWE Hall of Famer reveals why

WWE Superstar John Cena is on a mission to become a 17-time World Champion, with his second stop at the Elimination Chamber. However, Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently explained why he does not want to see The Franchise Player punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Following his heartbreaking loss at the Royal Rumble, Cena announced that he will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. As of now, the former WWE Champion has returned to Budapest, Hungary, to film the "Matchbox" movie and won't be seen on TV until the premium live event in Toronto on March 1, 2025.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry opposed The Cenation Leader's winning the Elimination Chamber match, believing that CM Punk was more deserving of a WrestleMania main event. The WWE Hall of Famer argued that a John Cena loss at The Showcase of The Immortals would be detrimental to the event's overall success and negatively impact fan satisfaction.

"I don't think that I would want to see as a fan [John] Cena at 'Mania because I feel like that [CM] Punk is the one that always wanted and always needed to have that WrestleMania main event, because he really at the time that it got pulled away from him, deserved it," Henry said. "WrestleMania is going to be about the money and the feeling. What's the best option? John Cena losing. If John Cena loses at WrestleMania, that's worse. I'm not happy with that. I'm [going to] hate [that] I spent the money." [From 01:55 to 02:58]

You can watch the full episode below:

Veteran comments on John Cena losing at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently shared his thoughts on The Face That Runs The Place's heartbreaking Royal Rumble loss. Jey Uso eliminated the 16-time WWE World Champion at Lucas Oil Stadium to become the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner.

During an appearance on the Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard podcast, JBL commended the unexpected finish of the 30-man gimmick contest, specifically praising John Cena's elimination and the dramatic impact of the moment.

"I just want to be surprised. I want to enjoy the show and when Cena took that bump off and that look on his face with the perfect camera angle with Jey Uso in the background—I thought you gotta be kidding me. This is fantastic. It was [an] incredible finish, [and] it was so unexpected," he said.

Fans will have to wait and see whether The Franchise Player wins the Elimination Chamber and earns a world championship match at WrestleMania 41.

