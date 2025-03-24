John Cena could push top WWE star over the edge, says 41-year-old; it's not Cody Rhodes!

John Cena's verbiage on WWE RAW last Monday cemented his heel turn, but could it affect another major star?

Randy Orton began showing signs of his older self ever since he ignited a deeply personal rivalry with Kevin Owens. 41-year-old WWE analyst Sam Roberts believes The Viper could be the next big star to turn heel in 2025. On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts pointed to Orton's edge of late, channeling his 2009-10 "Apex Predator" persona. However, the analyst is almost certain if the veteran does turn, it won't happen at WrestleMania.

He painted a picture of the 16-time World Champion breaking the record by winning the Undisputed WWE Title from Cody Rhodes and then successfully defending the belt against The Viper, which would push the latter over the edge.

"Maybe he gets the win over Kevin Owens; he's still a babyface but he's a little more brutal. He goes to Backlash, and it's John Cena versus Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. Maybe John Cena beats Randy Orton, and that's what knocks Randy Orton into next week," Sam Roberts wondered. [From 1:05:08 to 1:05:25]

Last year, Randy Orton expressed interest in wrestling his old foe for the WWE Title one more time. As Sam Roberts put it, could it happen at Backlash—in Orton's home state of St. Louis, Missouri?

Will John Cena continue to disparage the WWE Universe?

One week after John Cena's infamous first heel promo, the 16-time World Champion will return to the flagship show in Glasgow, Scotland. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will also be there.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels that if Cena's ultimate goal was to put over The American Nightmare, he has already succeeded.

Meanwhile, Mark Henry urged Cody Rhodes to release real-life footage of The Cenation Leader with his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes. Henry feels those moments make Cody's rivalry with his hero deeply personal.

