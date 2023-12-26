John Cena to receive major honor outside of WWE

John Cena is a future WWE Hall of Famer with numerous accolades in the industry, and he will soon add another major honor to his list of non-wrestling achievements.

Cena began his WWE developmental journey in October 2000, but before that, he was an NCAA Division III All-American center and captain of the Springfield College football team in Springfield, Massachusetts. The 25-time WWE champion graduated in 1999 with a degree in physiology.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has announced that Cena will be honored with a 2024 Silver Anniversary Award on Wednesday, January 10, at the NCAA Convention Welcome and Awards Presentation in Phoenix, Arizona.

NCAA Silver Anniversary Award recipients are recognized on the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of their college athletics careers. The awardees were nominated by administrators at their undergraduate school, and are selected by a panel of former student-athletes and representatives from NCAA member schools and conferences.

Today's NCAA announcement detailed two reasons why Cena is being honored with the Silver Anniversary Award. The first is for his work as a student-athlete.

"As a student-athlete: John Cena served as one of three captains on the 1998 Springfield football team that went 9-2 and advanced to the Division III tournament. At season's end, the accolades rolled in for the senior, as he was named a Hewlett-Packard Division III first-team All-American, a Football Gazette All-American, an Eastern College Athletic Conference New England/Northeast Division III All-Star and a New England Football Writers Division II/III All-Star. A three-time Freedom Football Conference All-Academic honoree, Cena was inducted into the Springfield College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015 and was honored at Springfield College's 40 Under 40 Awards Celebration in 2017," they wrote.

The second reason the two-time Money In the Bank winner is being honored by the NCAA is related to his work as a professional.

"As a professional: While football ended for Cena after his time at Springfield, he put his athleticism to use as a professional wrestler. Now, he's one of the most recognizable sports and entertainment faces in the world as a World Wrestling Entertainment superstar and 16-time world champion. He is also well known as an actor and former rapper. His philanthropic work is just as notable."

The 10-time WWE Slammy winner is being honored alongside the NCAA's other 2024 recipients - Nicole Aunapu Mann, Jerry Azumah, Shannon Boxx, Misty May-Treanor, and Cindy Parlow Cone.

Top AEW star reveals talk with WWE legend

MJF recently caught up with John Cena while on the red carpet for the premiere of The Iron Claw, a movie based on the legendary Von Erich Family.

The AEW World Champion spoke with SEScoops about his interaction with the former WWE Champion and how he looks to the WWE icon as a role model.

"I don't think it's unprofessional for me to discuss what we talked about. He didn't have to do this, and it meant the world to me. [John Cena] walked over to me, and he said he's a fan of my work, and he respected my professionalism. ... He is a tremendous role model. Not just for me as a professional wrestler, but for everybody around the world, because he teaches you how important hard work is," he said.

The Salt of The Earth also said he and The Cenation leader talked about transitioning from pro wrestling to acting.

Expand Tweet

What is your favorite memory from John Cena's WWE career? How would you fantasy book an MJF vs. John Cena feud in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here