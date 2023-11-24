John Cena receives desperate message from WWE after veteran claims his career is over

WWE has sent a message to John Cena following a massive claim made by a veteran.

Following Solo Sikoa's victory over Cena at Crown Jewel 2023, Paul Heyman cut a fiery promo on SmackDown, putting the young gun over. He also declared that Cena would never appear in a WWE ring again after losing to Sikoa in Saudi Arabia.

WWE shared the clip on its Instagram handle shortly after. The promotion desperately told John Cena to "say it ain't so" in the caption of the post.

"Say it ain’t so, @johncena 😭,"' the caption said.

John Cena himself recently hinted that the end is near

Shortly before his Crown Jewel outing with Solo Sikoa, Cena spoke with Cathy Kelley in a backstage interview.

He candidly opened up about his future and hinted that the end is looming closer.

"There is no denying the fact that I’m 46 and staring down 47. I’ve been here for over two decades. As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it’s soon. To speak candidly, when you’re involved in this every day in a full-time capacity, you just think about what’s next. The WWE Universe being gracious to invite me and allow me back to be part of this family, for the last two or three years, I’ve been able to focus on what’s now. I never miss any of those wonderful moments in the ring.” [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Cena is 46 at present. He is doing quite well for himself as a Hollywood star, and he isn't getting any younger. It won't be a surprise if Cena's Crown Jewel bout against Solo ends up being his last match.

What do you think? Will Cena make a return for one final match?