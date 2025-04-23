John Cena reveals private procedure he underwent ahead of WWE return

WWE star John Cena recently disclosed a private procedure he underwent. The Cenation Leader defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

The 47-year-old appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week and made a shocking admission. He shared that he underwent a hair transplant procedure and joked that he had it done because people were making fun of him.

"I got a hair transplant. I saw so many signs of bald spots. You guys ripped me for a genetic problem I can't even control," said Cena.

John Cena turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match earlier this year and unleashed a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes after The Rock gave him a signal. Many fans were expecting to see The Final Boss appear during the main event of WrestleMania 41, but that was not the case. Popular rapper Travis Scott interfered in the match instead, and the distraction was enough to cost The American Nightmare the title.

Former WWE writer reacts to John Cena's promo on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes John Cena should have closed this past Monday's episode of RAW.

Cena opened this week's episode of the red brand and claimed that he would be taking the Undisputed WWE Championship home with him once he retired from in-ring competition. Randy Orton showed up at the end of the promo and planted the veteran with an RKO.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that Cena's promo should have happened at the end of the show. He suggested that the champion should have spent the majority of RAW interacting with talent backstage.

"Do the Orton thing at the end of the show. That's a little bit of a cliffhanger. And, bro, even have some Cena interaction backstage with some of the talent to have that throughout the show." [From 54:48 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

John Cena broke Ric Flair's record by becoming champion for the 17th time at WrestleMania 41. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between Cena and Orton moving forward.

