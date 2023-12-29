John Cena revisits a WWE moment when he felt "the world was against" him

The 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena recently took a trip down memory lane, revisiting a pivotal moment in his career.

The 2006 showdown with ECW legend Rob Van Dam at the infamous One Night Stand event wasn't just a match but a clash of titans, a battle between WWE's golden boy and the heart and soul of hardcore wrestling.

Stepping into the electric atmosphere of the Hammerstein Ballroom, Cena, the then reigning WWE Champion, faced a hostile crowd hungry for an underdog victory when he put his title on the line against RVD.

Via a latest TikTok video, The Leader of the Cenation revisited the night he got "served" at ECW One Night Stand 2006 when his archnemesis Edge speared him through a table, paving the way for RVD's shocking championship win.

Rob Van Dam's reign ignited, and the deafening roar of a crowd that reveled in the 46-year-old star's downfall and John Cena felt that the world was against him. The anti-hero sentiment was so nuclear that it birthed the "If Cena Wins, We Riot" banner, a nasty sign that haunted WWE arenas for years to come.

"Rob and I went back and forth and you can see kind of a non virtuous side where I begin to push the boundaries of good and evil because I was trying everything and it seemed like the world was against me," Cena said. (H/T Fightful)

John Cena's 17-year-old WWE project became a global hit

The former World Champion made his acting debut in 2006 with WWE Studios producing The Marine. Cena played the role of a discharged Marine going a distance to rescue his kidnapped wife from jewel thieves.

The Vince McMahon-produced film received massive criticism. Cut to the near end of 2023, audiences couldn't get enough of The Marine as it found itself on Netflix's Global Top 10 for the last week of this year.

The Road to WrestleMania 40 hits at the 2024 Royal Rumble, and fans will be excited to see The Leader of Cenation in action after his loss to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.

