John Cena's former rival is on the verge of a huge babyface turn, says Mr. Iguana (Exclusive)

One of John Cena's old rivals is quietly having a massive resurgence in his time away from WWE. According to AAA star Mr. Iguana, the former WWE Champion is on the verge of a huge babyface turn.

Ad

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter spoke to the 36-year-old veteran Mr. Iguana, who has become a viral sensation ever since the Worlds Collide event during Money in the Bank weekend. Mr. Iguana also recently crossed paths with former WWE star Alberto Del Rio, now known as Alberto El Patron. An ex-AAA Mega Champion, even WWE Hall of Famer JBL couldn't help but admire him, dubbing him as one of the best in the world in 2025.

Ad

Trending

When asked about the possibility of Alberto Del Rio/El Patron's return to WWE, Mr. Iguana admitted that he wasn't aware of the latest update on that front. However, he said that John Cena's former rival, Del Rio, is on the verge of a huge babyface turn in AAA:

"I really don't know, he was in WWE before. He wrestled John Cena, Randy Orton. I don't know what the status of him [is in WWE]. But right now in Mexico, you can hear the crowd getting crazy for him. He's a big heel, and Lucha Libre is so mysterious that from being the big heel, people are now cheering him, and he's becoming a babyface. [From 11:36 to 12:20]

Ad

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

What is the status of John Cena's rival, Alberto Del Rio, in terms of a possible WWE return?

When Alberto Del Rio returned to WWE in 2015, he defeated John Cena and went on to have a run of less than a year before being suspended for a Wellness Policy Violation. Following that, he exercised a clause in his WWE contract that allowed him to exit the company if he was unhappy. He pulled the lever, marking an underwhelming end to his run.

Ad

Now that WWE has acquired AAA, is he expected to return to the sports entertainment juggernaut?

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), those who know Alberto Del Rio stated that he is on good terms with WWE despite how things ended in his second run nearly a decade ago.

Furthermore, the expectation is that he will return at some point, but it is unlikely to happen anytime soon. WWE might be more focused on other superstars, such as El Hijo del Vikingo. Fans have yet to see how the acquisition is going to play out in terms of WWE funneling the best talent from AAA. We're very much in the early stages of something interesting.

Ad

If you use any quotes from the article, please provide credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling, and don't forget to embed the video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More