John Cena's one wrestling skill at SNME was "flawless," says WWE veteran

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena competed at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend in Tampa. Recently, wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff lauded one particular skill of The Cenation Leader during the event, calling it "flawless."
At SNME on May 24, 2025, Cena collided with R-Truth. After an incredible display of in-ring action from both competitors, The Franchise Player controversially low-blowed his opponent before delivering an Attitude Adjustment to get the victory.
Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff praised the 48-year-old star's "flawless" footwork at Saturday Night's Main Event, noting it was a perfect contrast to pacing issues in the opening match. The former WWE RAW General Manager observed that the measured pace of John Cena's performance, avoiding an overload of action, resonated much better with the crowd.
"I loved it. It was an absolutely perfect contrast to the pacing issues that I saw in the opening match. If footwork isn't right, nothing else will look right either. I watched John's [Cena] footwork, it was flawless. The pace...he didn't [sic] they didn't try to cram 10.75 pounds of action into a 10-pound bag. They put about 7 and a half pounds of action in that same bag, but they paced it differently and the crowd got into it differently," Bischoff said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]
WWE veteran Eric Bischoff praised R-Truth's performance against John Cena
In the same episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of R-Truth, admiring his entertaining character and comedic skills. The veteran considered the former United States Champion to be highly credible and proficient at everything he did at Saturday Night's Main Event.
According to Eric Bischoff, R-Truth had an excellent, engaging bout with John Cena inside the squared circle.
"First of all, R-Truth is — how do you not love that character? There's nothing you can't possibly not enjoy watching him work. He's funny, he's credible, he's got great timing, he's got great comedic skills, he's fearless as a performer — and I'm talking about being in the character. And he's excellent at everything he does. He put on a great match. So did John. The pacing of that match was so good," he added. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]
At the 2025 Money in the Bank, John Cena and Logan Paul are set to face Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in a blockbuster tag team match.
Only time will tell which team will emerge victorious at the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event on June 7 in Los Angeles.