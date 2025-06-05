John Cena's WWE Title reign ending at the hands of RAW's biggest babyface must happen, says legend

John Cena has promised to leave WWE and take the Undisputed WWE Championship with him when he officially retires in December. However, a wrestling legend wants RAW's biggest babyface to end Cena's reign of terror.

The Cenation Leader solidified his title run by defeating his long-time rival Randy Orton in his first title defense at Backlash.

The 48-year-old superstar is now preparing for a mega match at Money in the Bank on June 7. He will run it back with Cody Rhodes, whom he dethroned in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

However, he will have Logan Paul by his side as the two men will team up to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a tag team match.

Ahead of this highly anticipated clash, WWE legend Bully Ray discussed the potential endgame for John Cena's title reign on a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast.

One-half of the Dudley Boyz picked RAW star CM Punk to dethrone John Cena this year.

“I’m gonna say CM Punk." (H/T - Inside the Ropes)

Punk and Cena shared the ring after many years during the 2025 Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber this year.

Many fans were hoping to see the two stalwarts renew their iconic rivalry at Money in the Bank. But WWE took a different direction for both men.

Recent rumors have suggested that WWE is interested in booking a match between the two stars down the road when the time is right.

Is Cody Rhodes next in line to challenge John Cena for Undisputed WWE Championship?

During a recent Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes noted that Cena vs. Rhodes II could take place at either Night of Champions or SummerSlam this year.

"I'm willing to bet that match happens. Don't know when. The Saudi show is at the end of June, I guess they could do it there, I'd hate it, I think a lot of people would hate it, but that's a possibility. And then there's SummerSlam. That match could be on top Saturday night, Sunday night, no problem. So, we'll see."

The American Nightmare must pin The Cenation Leader at Money in the Bank if he intends to get back in title contention in the near future.

