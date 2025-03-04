John Cena's "You Can't See Me" gesture used by Real Madrid's Rodrygo after his goal in the UEFA Champions League

John Cena's heel turn has been making global headlines in the last few days. Recently, Real Madrid star Rodrygo celebrated his opening goal in a UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid with Cena's signature "You Can't See Me" gesture.

Ad

The Leader of Cenation shocked the world with his heel turn at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto. After winning the Men's Chamber Match, he aligned with The Rock and brutalized Cody Rhodes with an assist from The Final Boss and Travis Scott.

Since then, the 16-time World Champion's heel turn has gone viral, with many athletes from different sports reacting to it. Real Madrid's Rodrygo is a lifelong fan of John Cena and uses his iconic "You Can't See Me" gesture in his celebration after scoring. The football star recently did the same after scoring in the fourth minute of the Madrid Derby.

Ad

Trending

Check out Rodrygo's celebration:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cena's popularity remains off the charts despite turning to the dark side and forming an alliance with The Final Boss at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Bully Ray believes John Cena will once again become a babyface post-WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has predicted that John Cena will revert to his babyface role post-WrestleMania 41.

The Franchise Player is currently on his Farewell Tour and is looking to win his 17th World Title before hanging the boots. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the veteran predicted that Cena won't be a heel throughout his entire retirement tour

Ad

"I don't think John Cena is going to remain a heel throughout his retirement tour. Let's just go by this final 10 months. I don't believe Cena runs it out as a heel. As a matter of fact, I'll take a guess here, and listen, I was not right about the Cena heel turn at all. I'm the one who said, 'Nah, don't think it's gonna happen.' I think Cena is the heel up until WrestleMania."

Ad

Cena will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. During the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, The Rock revealed that The GOAT would fly to Africa to film his movie. As of writing, Cenation Leader's next scheduled WWE appearance is on the March 17th edition of Monday Night RAW in Belgium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.