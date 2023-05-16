John Cena says there is only one thing he cares about during a WWE match, and it's not how many stars it gets

Multi-time world champion John Cena recently shared that one thing he cares about during wrestling matches is that WWE fans enjoy what they paid for rather than how many star ratings the contest has received.

WWE's biggest icon is slated to star in the 10th edition of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, which will be released on May 19 in the United States.

He originally debuted in F9 as Jakob Toretto, the brother of series mainstay Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel. This year's additions to the cast include Jason Momoa, Cardi B, and Brie Larson.

During a live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Cenation Leader spoke with MTV News' Josh Horowitz. The WWE star explored his trajectory from pro wrestling to Hollywood stardom and the long-running Fast and Furious franchise, his extraordinary career, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and more.

John Cena was asked if he would try to get a 5-star match with former WWE Champion AJ Styles. The 46-year-old shared that his purpose is to ensure that everyone who purchased a ticket has a pleasant time, and it's not how many stars they gained.

"In my process, my goal is that everyone who bought a ticket had a good time. Not how many stars you earned," Cena said.

Brie Larson gushes over John Cena during the Fast X premiere

Hollywood actress Brie Larson was unashamedly fangirling over Cena during the Fast X premiere at the Colosseum in Rome.

The Marvel actress was in the middle of an interview when she noticed the former WWE Champion rushing down the red carpet. The reporter joined Larson as they both joyfully yelled John Cena's name.

Larson asked John Cena what he was running from, which led to a humorous exchange. He told her he wanted to give the paparazzi a few action-packed photographs rather than the typical standing shots. The interviewer busted out laughing as Larson agreed with the WWE legend.

Check out the video below:

The Leader of Cenation recently returned to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 39. However, he was defeated by Austin Theory for the United States Championship. It remains to be seen when he will return to the ring.

