John Cena sends cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown; seemingly takes a shot at fans

WWE Superstar John Cena is leaving no stone unturned in keeping fans on the edge of their seats with his new heel persona. The multi-time World Champion has shared another cryptic message on social media ahead of tonight's SmackDown.

The Face That Runs The Place appeared on the March 24, 2025, edition of RAW in Glasgow, Scotland. He asserted that he intends to ruin wrestling for everyone by capturing the 17th World Title at the upcoming WrestleMania and retiring with it. John Cena further claimed that this would force the company to introduce a "new toy belt" because he would depart as the "real champion."

Cody Rhodes confronted the 47-year-old star, giving him a blunt reality check. The tension escalated, bringing the two men to the brink of a physical altercation. But The Cenation Leader exited the ring with massive heat from the crowd.

Ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown in London, England, John Cena posted a cryptic message on X (fka Twitter). He suggested that outside opinions were irrelevant to personal progress, which seems like a shot at fans who have been booing him ever since he turned heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber.

"Get to that point where you do you. Ignore the noise. It’s not there for your benefit."

WWE legend has a wild suggestion for John Cena's new heel look

Rob Van Dam recently opened up about The Franchise Player turning villainous in WWE for the first time in 20+ years. He has an idea for John Cena's new heel look.

Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind with RVD podcast, the 54-year-old legend suggested that Cena would be more impactful with a "Goth" persona, envisioning him with jet black hair as a symbol of heel transformation.

"I can also see where if all of a sudden he had like jet black hair or something. That would really drive the point home in a more obvious way and also make it seem like he's gone through some changes in his mind because I assume when people do that that they're going through some changes in their head when they're like, 'I'm gonna make my hair purple, or whatever.' I could see Goth John Cena," Van Dam said.

The American Nightmare and The Cenation Leader will face off once again on the upcoming Monday night show in London.

It will be interesting to see how the feud between Rhodes and Cena develops leading up to their Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

