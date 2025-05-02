John Cena sends message after big WWE announcement

Another date has been officially revealed for John Cena's WWE farewell tour schedule. Following the announcement, The Franchise Player shared a message on social media.
The company recently confirmed that the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, will host the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on October 11, 2025. Additionally, Friday night SmackDown on October 10 and Monday night RAW on October 13 will also be held in Perth. This marks the first time in seven years that the Crown Jewel will be held outside of Saudi Arabia.
Later, in a video on Instagram, Grayson Waller announced that The Cenation Leader will make his final Australian appearance as an in-ring competitor at the 2025 Crown Jewel.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), John Cena shared a cryptic message after the aforementioned WWE announcement. He communicated the idea that other people's perspectives, despite their possible utility, do not dictate one's self-worth.
"Although it can be helpful, the viewpoint of others is not an audit of your self worth," he wrote.
Check out The Last Real Champion's post below:
Veteran thinks major WWE Superstar may refuse to lose to John Cena at upcoming premium live event
The next premium live event after WrestleMania 41 is Backlash in Randy Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, on May 10, 2025. At the event, The Viper will lock horns with John Cena in a match now billed as "One Last Time," seemingly marking the final encounter between these two long-time rivals inside the squared circle.
Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter claimed that he believes Randy Orton won't be comfortable losing cleanly to The Cenation Leader, paving the way for a possible controversial finish.
"I know Randy and I know what he will and won't agree to, and I don't think he would be comfortable doing a clean loss to John Cena in St. Louise. I just don't see that happening. (...) I think there would be some sort of controversy in the loss."
Only time will tell if John Cena retains his Undisputed WWE Title against The Apex Predator later this month.