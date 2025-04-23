John Cena sends message after Randy Orton's attack on WWE RAW

An old-school rivalry between John Cena and Randy Orton has reignited on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41. Following the flagship show, the 17-time World Champion sent a cryptic message on social media.

Ad

The Franchise Player faced Cody Rhodes at this year's Showcase of The Immortals for the Undisputed WWE Championship. In the end, when the referee was down, Cena resorted to a low blow and hit The American Nightmare with the title belt to become the 17-time World Champion.

The April 21, 2025, installment of the red brand's show was kicked off by the newly crowned world champion. John Cena responded to fans who regularly chant "he can't wrestle," stating that he no longer had to wrestle, as he could just come out and cut a promo on the remaining 27 dates of his Farewell Tour.

Ad

Trending

The Cenation Leader asserted that he was "The Last Real Champion" before turning around to receive a vicious RKO from The Apex Predator. Randy Orton then picked up the title and raised it before dropping it onto the fallen 48-year-old star.

On X (FKA Twitter), John Cena shared a cryptic message after The Viper attacked him on Monday Night RAW. He wrote:

"Some days we’re the dog, some days we’re the hydrant. Just don’t spend too many days being nothing."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Veteran comments on what WWE should have done with John Cena's segment on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his views on the John Cena segment that took place on WWE's flagship show this past Monday. He discussed this on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

According to Vince Russo, WWE should have strategically positioned Randy Orton hitting the RKO on The Cenation Leader as the closing moment of the show.

Ad

"Do the Orton thing at the end of the show. That's a little bit of a cliffhanger. And, bro, even have some Cena interaction backstage with some of the talent to have that throughout the show," he said.

Only time will tell if John Cena will defend his championship against The Viper at Backlash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More