John Cena sends message to WWE fans ahead of NXT

John Cena has delivered a message to the WWE Universe ahead of tonight's jam-packed edition of NXT.

This week's show will be competing against AEW Dynamite. Tonight's episode of Dynamite is being promoted as "Title Tuesday" and will feature the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland (Edge) against Luchasaurus. NXT will feature John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, The Brawling Brutes, an appearance by The Undertaker, and more. Jade Cargill has also teased that she could be showing up on NXT, and both shows are offering the first half hour of the show as commercial-free to the fans.

Ahead of tonight's edition of NXT, John Cena took to social media to deliver a message to the WWE Universe. He noted that there is only one place to be tonight and shared a photo from the NXT stage, as seen in his post below:

"There is only one place to be tonight! C U on @USANetworkTONIGHT at 8pm ET for #WWENXT!," he posted.

John Cena praises LA Knight following WWE Fastlane

John Cena had nothing but kind words to say about LA Knight following their victory at Fastlane.

Knight and Cena teamed up to battle The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso this past Saturday night at the premium live event in Indianapolis. Knight pulled out the victory for the team and planted Uso with the Blunt Force Trauma for the pinfall victory. After the match, the 16-time world champion tried to raise Knight's hand, but he refused. Instead, The Megastar raised Cena's hand to a great reaction from the crowd.

Speaking at the press conference following WWE Fastlane, John Cena complimented LA Knight for his hard work and thanked him for raising his hand after the match:

"Honestly, I was very grateful. I think we all watched the same match and being around the electricity and the rise of LA Knight is something. I love that stuff, you guys know me, I'm passionate about passion and I love this business and I love it when people earn their respect. LA Knight has certainly done that and I was just trying to do a respectful thing in the end and I was outsmarted. It felt really good because it was very authentic and there's nothing I can argue with that so that was a great moment for me," Cena said. [6:56 - 7:34]

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT is shaping up to be a very entertaining show. It will be interesting to see how much the added star power will boost the ratings against AEW Dynamite this week.

