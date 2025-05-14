John Cena shares cryptic post after being announced for new WWE appearance

John Cena shared a cryptic update today on social media after being advertised for a new WWE appearance. The Cenation Leader is scheduled to appear on the June 9 edition of RAW following Money in the Bank 2025.

The veteran defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. He battled Randy Orton at Backlash and picked up the victory after R-Truth interfered in the match. Cena hit The Legend Killer with a low blow and then over the head with his title to emerge victorious.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram today to share a cryptic image, and you can check it out in his post below.

R-Truth interrupted Cena during the press conference following WWE Backlash this past Saturday night. Cena responded by slamming the veteran with an Attitude Adjustment through a table.

WWE Hall of Famer comments on John Cena's heel turn

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's heel turn.

The Cenation Leader shockingly turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He aligned with The Rock and Travis Scott, and the trio unleashed a beatdown on Cody Rhodes at the PLE earlier this year. Travis Scott interfered in the main event of WrestleMania to help Cena defeat The American Nightmare.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long compared the champion's heel turn to the nWo back in the day. The legend claimed that Cena's heel turn wasn't even close to the iconic nWo moment.

"The John Cena heel was nothing compared to the nWo, none whatsoever. I don't know who is sitting around thinking that, but that's completely wrong. The turn of the nWo was like unbelievable. You have never seen before. So, and like I said it wasn't really no big deal with Cena because people were expecting it anyway." [From 0:48 onwards]

You can check out Teddy Long's comments in the video below:

John Cena will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of the year. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for his title reign moving forward.

