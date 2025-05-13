John Cena surprisingly continues to support Vince McMahon

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena surprisingly continues to show support for Vince McMahon. The 48-year-old defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to become champion.

Speaking with US Weekly in a new interview, Cena was asked about his support for Vince McMahon and noted that he was not surprised by fan backlash. The legend spoke with the New York Times ahead of WrestleMania 41 and admitted that he still loved the 79-year-old. Vince McMahon resigned from the company following allegations by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

“Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. Just like I’m entitled to have an emotional connection to somebody. I don’t hold anybody or how they feel or what they view as permissible or things that’ll make them angry, happy, excited, sad. That’s their right as a human being. I'm not surprised by any of that," said Cena.

You can check out Cena's comments in the video below:

Cena successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton this past Saturday night at Backlash. R-Truth got involved in the match, and the champion put him through a table with an Attitude Adjustment during the press conference following the PLE over the weekend.

Bill Apter reacts to John Cena's victory at WWE Backlash

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's victory over Randy Orton at Backlash.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter noted that the match between Orton and Cena was great, but admitted that he was not a fan of the finish. Apter also praised The Cenation Leader for his performance this past Saturday night.

"The Cena and Randy Orton match, other than the finish, was incredible. I didn't know that John Cena still had what he has after not working for such a long time. And Randy Orton was just amazing. Great false finishes, just a great match overall."

John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber earlier this year and aligned with The Rock and Travis Scott. The Final Boss has not been seen since Elimination Chamber, but Travis Scott showed up at WrestleMania to help Cena become champion. It will be interesting to see which star challenges for the Undisputed WWE Championship next.

