John Cena teaches celebrity how to make an entrance like a WWE Superstar

John Cena is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time and has an iconic entrance. The Cenation leader recently passed on some knowledge to a celebrity and showed her how to make a grand entrance.

The veteran has not been in action since his loss to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023. The Enforcer of The Bloodline dominated Cena at the premium live event last year but has not had a victory on television since. The Leader of Cenation made a hilarious appearance at the 96th Academy Awards last weekend to promote his Ricky Stanicky film.

The GOAT recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and taught the Hollywood star how to make an entrance like a WWE Superstar. John Cena instructed Barrymore to be herself and told the crowd to act like they were excited to see the host of the show.

Former WWE writer on John Cena's comments about Vince McMahon

Vince Russo believes John Cena should have chosen his words better when he was recently asked about Vince McMahon.

The 78-year-old resigned from the company ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble after a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant came to light. McMahon has been accused of s*x trafficking the former employee in the disturbing lawsuit.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said that John Cena should have made it known that he would not support McMahon if the allegations were proven to be true.

"I am reading Cena's comments, and I am like, he [John Cena] is going to get hammered for this... I knew Cena was going to get killed for this. There is no way he is NOT gonna get killed for this. I just wish he would have said, you know, you could love him. Same thing with Orton, you know, 'made your career,' this that and the other thing. But man if it's me, I am gonna say all that, but I am also gonna say, 'But if he is found guilty of these charges... he is gonna have to take full responsibility.' Atleast say something like that," Russo said. [From 01:49 onwards]

WrestleMania 40 will take place next month in Philadelphia. It will be interesting to see if Cena makes a surprise appearance at the biggest show of the year.

