John Cena teases iconic return following character change

John Cena teased an iconic return today on social media following his stunning heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The legend won the Men's Chamber match to earn a title match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

The Rock wanted Cody Rhodes to sell his soul to him and become "his champion" at Elimination Chamber, but The American Nightmare vehemently turned down the offer. John Cena then made the shocking decision to turn heel and align with The Final Boss. The Cenation Leader booted Rhodes with a low blow and unloaded several punches to his face with a watch wrapped around his fist.

Following the unexpected heel turn, John Cena took to TikTok today to repost a video from a fan. The clip features his heel turn segment at the premium live event with his old "Basic Thuganomics" song playing, hinting that the iconic theme could be making a return to WWE television soon.

Popular rapper Travis Scott also accompanied The Rock to the ring for the segment and may have legitimately injured Cody Rhodes by slapping him in the head.

Ex-WWE employee claims there are a lot of holes in John Cena's storyline

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently claimed that there were many plot holes in John Cena's storyline on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the legend noted that it didn't make sense for Cena to turn heel after he had already won the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Russo added that it would have been better if he went to the dark side after losing to Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

"Another point a lot of people are starting to bring up is why would Cena turn heel when he won the Elimination Chamber and earned the right to wrestle Cody at WrestleMania anyway? So why would he do that? Now, if he would have lost, that would have been a totally different story. There's a lot of holes in this story, man, and a lot of holes that have not been explained." [From 34:43 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

CM Punk referred to John Cena and The Rock as "bald frauds" this past Monday night on WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see if the 47-year-old can defeat Cody Rhodes to become a major champion for the 17th time at WrestleMania next month in Las Vegas.

