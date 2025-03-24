  • home icon
John Cena teases the return of the most hated WWE Championship design

By Greg Bush
Modified Mar 24, 2025 20:52 GMT
Is John Cena bringing his &quot;greatest&quot; creation back to WWE? (Credit: WWE.com)
Is John Cena bringing his "greatest" creation back to WWE? (Credit: WWE.com)

John Cena kicked off WWE RAW today running down the live crowd for being easy to manipulate before bringing up his "greatest creation."

In Glasgow, Scotland, the 16-time World Champion promised to ruin wrestling by the time he hangs his boots up. One way to do that would be to bring back the much-maligned WWE Spinner Championship. If his threats come to fruition, Cena may have to replace the current title with one of the most hated designs in WWE history.

"April 2005, it was the day I gave you my greatest idea. I gave you the WWE Spinner Championship. And just like now, you ate me alive. You told me how stupid I was because I changed your championship into a toy," John Cena on WWE RAW.

Cena claimed that he knew how to "ruin wrestling" for every fan and every wrestler. He plans on winning his 17th WWE Championship by dethroning Cody Rhodes, and it seems he may bring this despised design back one last time to spite us all.

The spinner WWE Title was introduced by The Champ after WrestleMania 21 in 2005. It has gone down with fans as one of the worst title designs of all time. However, it seems Cena may have a heel trick up his sleeve and bring back the design.

