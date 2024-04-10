John Cena, The Rock, Kenny Omega and others praise WWE legend after major announcement

To make it to a WWE legend status in the world of pro wrestling means a star has led an accomplished career, one worthy of a Hall of Fame induction. One of the most popular stars in the pro wrestling business has just received major praise from The Rock, John Cena, Kenny Omega, Mick Foley, and others following an announcement recently.

Jim Ross is considered by many to be the greatest wrestling commentator of all-time. The veteran star has held many hats for top promotions such as WWE, WCW, and AEW. In addition to his wrestling success, Ross has his own line of BBQ products, and he's an accomplished author. He released his Slobberknocker autobiography in 2017, and his Under The Hat memoir in 2020, plus two cookbooks in 2000 and 2003.

Good Ol' JR is preparing to release his third book - Business Is About to Pick Up!: 50 Years of Wrestling in 50 Unforgettable Calls. The book will be released on Tuesday, May 7 via all major retailers by the publisher, BenBella Books. The hardcover edition is priced at $27.95 and the eBook is priced at $14.99.

The New York Times Best-Selling author was praised by several WWE and AEW stars in the book press release issued by the publisher this weekend. The blurb on the book's page on Amazon had various personalities comment on JR and his significance in the wrestling world.

Former WWE head writer and Seven Bucks Productions employee, Brian Gewirtz said JR doesn't just call a match, he makes fans believe. The Rock then praised Ross for his masterful commentary.

"Jim's masterful play-by-play commentary has always been driven by his passion, deep wrestling knowledge, and most of all, his ability to make the audience feel the action of the wrestling match," The Rock said.

Kenny Omega said he is honored to have experienced JR's work as a fan, and to work with him in AEW. The Cleaner said Ross' voice is synonymous with the business.

"Jim Ross hasn't just been the narrator guiding us along our journey in pro wrestling - he has become the voice synonymous with wrestling. It's been the greatest honor to have experienced his work as a fan, and to also have benefited by working alongside him in AEW," said Kenny Omega.

Mick Foley said JR can turn a good match into a great match, and a great match into the stuff of legends. John Cena praised the successful podcast host and said he was extremely grateful for JR's guidance.

"Through the years, Jim Ross has been not only the voice of some of the greatest stories ever told in sports entertainment, he has identified and helped a great number of successful professionals... I'm extremely grateful for all his guidance through the years," John Cena said.

Finally, Bret Hart used his signature catchphrase to praise the WWE & NWA Hall of Famer, declaring that JR is the greatest play-by-play commentator there is, was, and ever will be. The Hitman added that the Oklahoman brought TV's greatest wrestling matches to life.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross reveals new book cover

Jim Ross is releasing his third book next month to coincide with his 50th year in pro wrestling, and his new AEW contract.

JR's Business Is About To Pick Up will be released via hardcover and eBook on May 7. The book is described as a ringside ticket to wrestling's most unforgettable moments, from the announcer who made them iconic.

Good Ol' JR recently revealed the cover of his upcoming book, as seen below. The 304-page release will cover everything from Mid-South Wrestling to the debut of The Rock to the birth of AEW.

Also written by Ross' longtime co-author Paul O'Brien, the new book is billed as a celebration of pro wrestling's past, present, and future, narrated by The Voice of Wrestling himself, who was there to call all the action from the front row.

