"I really hope he returns" - John Cena on The Rock's potential return to WWE

John Cena has opened up on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson possibly returning to WWE.

The People's Champion is reportedly set to return to the company by the end of the year, which would see him make an appearance at Survivor Series. The Rock commented on the rumors by declaring that there's nothing in the works between him and WWE for a potential return, though it may prove to be a red herring.

While speaking to ETOnline.com to promote his movie The Suicide Squad, John Cena stated that he wants to see his old rival in a WWE ring once again.

"Dwayne Johnson is a star in his own universe," said John Cena. "There is no one like him. There will never be anyone like him. For him to be gracious enough to return to WWE, it’s own global entertainment phenomenon, that’s great for WWE and it is great for The Rock."

"As a fan of WWE, I really hope he returns," he added. "I think it would be special for everyone."

The 16-time world champion recently made his return to the company at Money in the Bank by confronting Roman Reigns following his Universal Championship match against Edge. The Tribal Chief is expected to put his title on the line against John Cena at SummerSlam this August.

The Leader of the Cenation is currently scheduled to feature in the "The Summer of Cena" tour, which will see him appear in more than a dozen different shows leading up to The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Cena will also be a part of the September 10th episode of SmackDown, which will emanate from Madison Square Garden. Could The Rock follow suit and grace the WWE Universe with his presence once again?

WWE has major plans for The Rock's potential return

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns?

As per reports, the current plan is for The Rock to appear at Survivor Series, but he's not expected to compete at the event. This year's Survivor Series will mark his 25th anniversary since he made his WWE debut, and the company could build the show around that.

All hope is not lost though, as WWE reportedly has a major backup plan for WrestleMania 38. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the backup plan is for Roman Reigns to face The Rock in a tag team bout in the main event of the show, with one of The Usos teaming up with each of them.

While that could end up being a memorable match, many fans prefer to see a one-on-one match between the two major stars at The Show of Shows next year, which would be even bigger with the addition of the Universal Championship.

