John Cena undergoes a successful medical procedure amid WWE farewell tour

John Cena had embraced his age, but the constant bullying from the WWE Universe forced him to get hair transplant surgery last year. He recently shared an update after undergoing another medical procedure.

The Cenation Leader became the subject of criticism over his bald spot in recent years, with some fans even bringing the "bald John Cena" sign to the shows. The 17-time world champion now has a new look, thanks to the public's scrutiny.

He has admitted that his new hairstyle has completely changed his life, as he has started following a strict hair care routine.

Earlier today, he took to his official X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he has undergone another successful cosmetic procedure, calling it a "life-changing." He thanked his doctor with the following message:

"Another successful PRP and exosome treatment with the life changing @KenAndersonMD thank you for not only your incredible work on my hair transplant and also for teaching me the importance of maintenance and care," Cena wrote on X.

You can check out his tweet below:

John Cena has renewed an old rivalry ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

John Cena's retirement tour has been somewhat nostalgic, as he has mostly faced opponents from his past.

The latest to step up to The Cenation Leader is none other than Brock Lesnar, whom he has only defeated once in his career.

The two men will now face each other for the last time at WWE Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event on September 20.

The Beast Incarnate has made The Franchise Player his target since his return, taking him out with his F5 on multiple occasions. Their upcoming match will likely headline the show in Indianapolis, IN.

After laying out a challenge last Friday, Lesnar will be appearing on SmackDown this week to address his actions. As for Cena, he has wrapped up his SmackDown run and will move over to Monday Night RAW for the remainder of his WWE retirement tour.

