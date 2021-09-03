John Cena wants to see Conor McGregor in WWE

John Cena has shared his thoughts on former UFC Champion Conor McGregor and stated he would like to see him in the WWE.

Speaking to Dan Patrick on That Scene, The Leader of Cenation stated that Conor McGregor would be fantastic and hopes to see him make an appearance in WWE.

"He'd be fantastic. He is what we do. It's a little less predictable. Our surprises are getting people to show up at random and weave the 'choose your own adventure' into a different alley. His surprises are getting a few teeth knocked out or getting an operation. Not to say that this doesn't happen with us, mistakes happen, but in his profession, it's not a mistake. I hope (he makes an appearance) because I want to see it. At my core, I'm a fan. He's interesting and have a gravity about him. I want to see him perform.", John Cena said.

Back in 2018, there were reports suggesting that Conor McGregor could make his way to WWE, but none of them came to fruition. It was at that point that Cena had praised him and even admitted that Conor would "probably" beat him in the ring.

John Cena also commented on how stars like Conor McGregor can bring an audience in

Earlier in the interview, John Cena discussed one quality that he feels is essential to being a WWE star.

"It's imagination. Period. Point blank, it is scripted narrative. It's entertainment. You have to buy into that reality. If you don't believe you're piece of that world we're in or your opponent is a piece of that world, it doesn't work."

He added that guys like Conor McGregor have the personality to talk people into a building and said that performers have to believe in what they do to make people buy into them.

"A guy like (Conor) McGregor comes along with a wonderful personality and will talk people into the building. You either root for him or root against him and you buy his fight, like Mayweather or Ali, they talk about developing that great personality and believing in it. The way to make people buy into you as a WWE personality is to drop the make believe of it and make it a reality and believe in what you do.", John Cena added.

