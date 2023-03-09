John Cena will tie former WWE Champion's 27-year-old record if he wins at WrestleMania 39

John Cena is close to tying a longtime record held by no other than WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

At WrestleMania 39, Cena is set to face Austin Theory with the latter's United States title on the line. Cena hasn't won a singles match in WWE since 2018 and would love to break that embarrassing streak.

If Cena wins the US Title at 'Mania, he will tie a 27-year-old wrestling record. Pro-wrestling legend Ric Flair has the most US Title reigns in history, at six. He became a record six-time US Champion when he defeated Konnan at WCW Bash at The Beach 1996.

John Cena won all of his US Titles under the WWE umbrella. He is currently tied at five reigns with Chris Benoit, Wahoo McDaniel, Lex Luger, and Bret Hart.

John Cena is regarded as one of the greatest US Champions ever

Before becoming WWE's top superstar, Cena was a popular mid-card act on SmackDown.

In his first WrestleMania match at WrestleMania XX in 2004, he defeated Big Show to win the US Title. This was the first of his five US Championships.

In 2015, Cena brought back the prestige of the US Title by holding open challenges every week. He had a bunch of instant classic matches with the likes of Sami Zayn, Dean Ambrose, and Neville back then.

Austin Theory has a promising future ahead of him. He finally got his wish of wrestling Cena on the big stage when the latter recently accepted his challenge.

If Theory ends up defeating Cena at WrestleMania 39, this will be the biggest win of his career. Cena will likely lose to Theory in a "passing of the torch" moment at The Show of Shows.

Do you think John Cena will win the US title at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below.

